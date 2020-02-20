Global  

Stone sentenced to 3-1/3 years, Trump signals no immediate pardon for adviser

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced President Donald Trump's long-time adviser Roger Stone to three years and four months in prison and said his lies to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election amounted to a threat to American democracy.
President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone has been sentenced to serve three years and four months in prison.

