Stone sentenced to 3-1/3 years, Trump signals no immediate pardon for adviser
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () A federal judge on Thursday sentenced President Donald Trump's long-time adviser Roger Stone to three years and four months in prison and said his lies to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election amounted to a threat to American democracy.
