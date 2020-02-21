Former intelligence analyst admits to leaking classified material to reporters

A former counterterrorism analyst with the Defense Intelligence Agency admitted in federal court Thursday that he shared classified information with two reporters. Henry Kyle Frese, 31, of Alexandria, Virginia, was in a romantic relationship with a journalist, according to prosecutors, and passed information on Chinese and Russian weapons systems to her and a colleague in […]

