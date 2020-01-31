Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘West Side Story’ opening draws protesters on Broadway

‘West Side Story’ opening draws protesters on Broadway

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — There was a chorus outside the Broadway Theatre on Thursday at the opening night of a new revival of “West Side Story” but what was being sung was a protest chant. A group of about 100 people demanded the removal of cast member Amar Ramasar, who was fired and then reinstated […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters Gather Outside 'West Side Story' Over Accusations Against Actor [Video]Protesters Gather Outside 'West Side Story' Over Accusations Against Actor

There's controversy on Broadway over one of the stars of a new production of the legendary musical "West Side Story." CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published

'Diana: A True Musical Story' Prepares For Broadway Run [Video]'Diana: A True Musical Story' Prepares For Broadway Run

It's a big American musical about British royals, and a bright star who left royal life and died too young; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'West Side Story' Producers Respond to Protests Against Actor Amar Ramasar

Amar Ramasar, who is currently playing the role of Bernardo in Broadway’s West Side Story revival, has been the subject of protests due to sexual harassment...
Just Jared

"West Side Story": Behind the scenes of the 2020 revival

"West Side Story" is getting an update. Bill Whitaker reports on the new twists making their way to one of America's most iconic musicals.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FaithTwenty20

Faith Margaret RT @ABCWorldNews: A group of about 100 people demanded the removal of cast member Amar Ramasar, who was fired and then reinstated last year… 15 minutes ago

shannolse

spooky shan RT @wssprotest: Let’s take a look at all the people who were there last night, saw and heard all of the protesters, and then decided to com… 16 minutes ago

NesahudgensFans

εïзPAULY HUDGENSεïз RT @broadwaycom: Photos! @VanessaHudgens, @LievSchreiber, @The_Real_IMAN & more celebrate the opening night of @WestSideStoryUS https://t.c… 19 minutes ago

shilohmorsette

shordie 👅 RT @Fashion_Critic_: Storm Reid Wore ADEAM To The ‘West Side Story’ Broadway Opening Night https://t.co/qtpbKyV5kE https://t.co/FydDRdsgvq 38 minutes ago

jas8min

TRUE LOVE RT @DailyMailCeleb: Vanessa Hudgens serves up busty look in strapless black jumpsuit at West Side Story opening night https://t.co/Awg1Vduv… 39 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 'West Side Story' opening draws protesters on Broadway https://t.co/fvWBfxYYHn https://t.co/Qa1A9Dvatf 52 minutes ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet 'West Side Story' opening draws protesters on Broadway: ABC News https://t.co/kJOO8Bhfez MORE w/ EcoSearch - news:… https://t.co/a79Lw9lEpD 1 hour ago

tigerbeat

Steve Rhodes RT @60Minutes: How does the actress who plays Anita in West Side Story think audiences will react to the Broadway revival opening tonight?… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.