Coronavirus spreads in China prisons as fears weigh on global markets, U.S. business

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The coronavirus has infected hundreds of people in Chinese prisons, authorities said on Friday, contributing to a jump in reported cases beyond the epicentre in Hubei province, including 100 more in South Korea and a worsening outbreak in Italy.
 The coronavirus has infected 234 people in two prisons outside the province at the center of the epidemic in China and South Korea reported 52 new confirmed cases of the virus on Friday. Libby Hogan has more.

