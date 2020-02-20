Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > 'Screaming red siren': Trump's replacement of spy chief after Russia briefing stirs outcry

'Screaming red siren': Trump's replacement of spy chief after Russia briefing stirs outcry

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Democrats are criticizing Trump, suggesting he is trying to shield the fact Russia may have intervened in the 2020 election to benefit him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: House Briefed That Russia Is Interfering In 2020 Election

House Briefed That Russia Is Interfering In 2020 Election 01:42

 CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports a source told CBS News that President Trump was furious when he found out about the classified briefing.

Recent related news from verified sources

Russia is Reportedly Trying to Get Trump Re-Elected, and the President ‘Berated’ His Intel Chief Over It

Russia is Reportedly Trying to Get Trump Re-Elected, and the President ‘Berated’ His Intel Chief Over ItPresident Donald Trump was reportedly left angered after intelligence officials told members of the House that Russia was attempting to get the president...
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times

America braces for Russia meddling 2.0

Russia is interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get Donald Trump re-elected, US intelligence officials have warned lawmakers in a briefing that infuriated...
Mid-Day Also reported by •NPRSeattle TimesCBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Recall369

David G. Martin USA TODAY: ‘Screaming red siren’: Trump’s replacement of spy chief after Russia briefing stirs outcry https://t.co/F9K7LDqlpy 4 minutes ago

finniesfriend

debra sullivan RT @Craiglimon6: 'Screaming red siren': Trump's replacement of spy chief after Russia briefing stirs outcry https://t.co/i96CrpBcci via @us… 9 minutes ago

Craiglimon6

Craig Robert Limon 'Screaming red siren': Trump's replacement of spy chief after Russia briefing stirs outcry https://t.co/i96CrpBcci via @usatoday 16 minutes ago

lesbraze

Les Braze RT @journalsentinel: 'Screaming red siren': Trump's replacement of spy chief after Russia briefing stirs outcry https://t.co/BoPoqO0300 37 minutes ago

LindaLindae9

🐶🍑B&J🍑🐶 'Screaming red siren': Trump's replacement of spy chief after Russia briefing stirs outcry https://t.co/Zfp6nllFGO via @USATODAY 39 minutes ago

mikeqc1975

Mike Sullivan 'Screaming red siren': Trump's replacement of spy chief after Russia briefing stirs outcry https://t.co/5qe412GIRV via @YahooNews 1 hour ago

PuppyResists

Remove ILLEGITIMATE trump RT @Hope012015: 'Screaming red siren': Trump's replacement of spy chief after Russia briefing stirs outcry https://t.co/l7gq9RzTzL via @usa… 2 hours ago

CAPTRick74

Rick Rigazio Serving at the Pleasure of the President - 'Screaming red siren': Trump's replacement of spy chief after Russia bri… https://t.co/UGNhBtdx8g 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.