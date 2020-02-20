Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Michael Bloomberg > Under pressure, Bloomberg says three women can be released from non-disclosure pacts

Under pressure, Bloomberg says three women can be released from non-disclosure pacts

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said on Friday that his company has identified three women bound by non-disclosure agreements regarding his past conduct and that they would be released from their accords if they choose.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Bloomberg offers to release 3 women from non-disclosures

Bloomberg offers to release 3 women from non-disclosures 01:15

 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said on Friday that his company has identified three women bound by non-disclosure agreements regarding his past conduct and that they would be released from their accords if they choose. Freddie Joyner has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bloomberg Makes About-Face On Women's Non-Disclosure Agreements [Video]Bloomberg Makes About-Face On Women's Non-Disclosure Agreements

After being slammed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren in his first Democratic presidential debate, former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg has agreed to release women from NDAs who got financial settlements in sex..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada Six Democratic candidates qualified for the fiery debate in Nevada, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The Nevada debate was Bloomberg's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg says three women who signed non-disclosure agreements can be released

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said on Friday that his company had reviewed its records and found three women who had signed...
Reuters

Bloomberg To Release Women From NDAs After Warren Slams Him With ‘Horse-Faced Lesbian’ Comments

2020 presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg announced Friday that he will release women from their non-disclosure agreements related to sexual harassment and...
Daily Caller Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

the_hindu

The Hindu Democratic U.S. presidential candidate #MichaelBloomberg said that his company has identified three women bound by… https://t.co/7WWH9bG2lT 10 minutes ago

TrudiGilfillian

Trudi Gilfillian RT @josephax: Under pressure from Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg said three women who signed non-disclosure agreements related to comp… 1 hour ago

Pieter64206700

Pieter RT @jilevin: Under pressure, Bloomberg says three women can be released from non-disclosure pacts https://t.co/Y9PO2xqhhw 2 hours ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal #Under #Pressure, #Bloomberg Says He'll #Scrap 3 NDAs https://t.co/fgY376yDWZ https://t.co/62dNoBV4qK 2 hours ago

jenniferlaing

jennifer laing Under pressure, Bloomberg says three women can be released from non-disclosure pacts https://t.co/hvEo8Q8EA6 2 hours ago

SoyoungSays

Soyoung Kim Under pressure, Bloomberg says three women can be released from non-disclosure pacts ⁦@AmandaBecker⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/twAkhp505F 2 hours ago

lem0nb0mbs

𝓁𝑒𝓂𝑜𝓃𝒷𝑜𝓂𝒷𝓈 ✨ Under pressure, Bloomberg says three women can be released from non-disclosure pacts #thedamagehasbeendone… https://t.co/Cc9cf2EoXe 3 hours ago

RobotEconomia

Robot Economía Under pressure, Bloomberg says three women can be released from non-disclosure pacts https://t.co/AAijNo1iy1 https://t.co/bTympEUA0v 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.