Unscripted ‘Friends’ reunion special to launch with HBO Max

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — WarnerMedia’s new streaming service will debut with some extra “Friends.” The company announced Friday that the entire original “Friends” cast will reunite for an unscripted special that will be available on HBO Max when the service debuts in May. A reunion has been long-sought by fans of the NBC series, which […] 👓 View full article

