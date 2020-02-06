Global  

Unscripted ‘Friends’ reunion special to launch with HBO Max

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — WarnerMedia’s new streaming service will debut with some extra “Friends.” The company announced Friday that the entire original “Friends” cast will reunite for an unscripted special that will be available on HBO Max when the service debuts in May. A reunion has been long-sought by fans of the NBC series, which […]
 The Friends cast have announced they are reuniting for a special episode of the programme more than 15 years after it was last aired.

