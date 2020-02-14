Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Billie Eilish > Billie Eilish on who she wants to be the next James Bond

Billie Eilish on who she wants to be the next James Bond

WorldNews Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Billie Eilish on who she wants to be the next James BondBillie Eilish has tipped Michael B Jordan as her tip to be the next James Bond. Eilish, who has recorded the titular theme for the latest Bond movie, No Time To Die, revealed her choice for the role during an appearance on Capital Breakfast. If cast, it...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish Reacts To Justin Bieber Crying & Gets Emotional At Brit Awards [Video]Billie Eilish Reacts To Justin Bieber Crying & Gets Emotional At Brit Awards

Justin Bieber gets emotional in a new interview and Billie Eilish reacts. Harry Styles is robbed and pays tribute to Caroline Flack. Plus - Billie Eilish holds back tears at the BRIT Awards.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:57Published

Billie Eilish Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart For the 10th Week | Billboard News [Video]Billie Eilish Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart For the 10th Week | Billboard News

Billie Eilish Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart For the 10th Week | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish drops 'James Bond' theme song 'No time to die'

Grammy winner Billie Eilish took fans on a musical ride as she dropped the much-awaited theme song for the forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die' on...
Mid-Day

Billie Eilish releases new James Bond track

Billie Eilish releases new James Bond trackBillie Eilish has released the new theme song for James Bond's No Time To Die. Eilish is the youngest artist ever to record a Bond title track with singers...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.