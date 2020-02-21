Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > In Trump’s India rally, Modi bets on bolstering his image

In Trump’s India rally, Modi bets on bolstering his image

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — A festive mood has enveloped Ahmedabad in India’s northwestern state of Gujarat ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting there on Monday with President Donald Trump, whom he’s promised millions of adoring fans. The rally in Modi’s home state may help displace his association with deadly anti-Muslim riots in 2002 that […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump in India: Decoding focus on trade, defence, China, Pakistan & more

Trump in India: Decoding focus on trade, defence, China, Pakistan & more 40:08

 US President Donald Trump will be on a 2-day visit to India from 24th February. Trump and PM Modi will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. President Trump will also visit Agra before reaching Delhi for formal talks between the two sides. With a signing of a trade...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit [Video]Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit

The Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram will host the President of the United States of America on February 24, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany Donald Trump and his family when they visit the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:34Published

Trump, Modi To Visit Sabarmati Ashram1 [Video]Trump, Modi To Visit Sabarmati Ashram1

Trump, Modi To Visit Sabarmati Ashram1

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Massive rally to kick off Trump's first official visit to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to welcome his US counterpart Donald Trump to India with a massive rally on Monday, kicking off a two-day visit likely to be...
France 24 Also reported by •WorldNewsHinduDNA

Donald Trump to arrive in India today; PM Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly

US President Donald Trump on Sunday emplaned for India as he heads directly to Ahmedabad to a massive roadshow followed by 'Namaste Trump' at the Motera stadium...
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesHNGN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dyasdarcy

LadyAgrabah RT @TIME: More than 100,000 people packed into the world’s largest cricket stadium in Modi’s home state to give Trump the biggest rally cro… 14 seconds ago

cwright1500

cindy wright RT @Independent: Trump fails to condemn Modi's 'anti-Muslim' citizenship law as he speaks at huge stadium rally in India https://t.co/oZP6R… 26 seconds ago

PamelaFalk

Pamela Falk President Trump is on a two-day visit to India https://t.co/ClZ9x9YfkD 33 seconds ago

BanglaViral

BanglaViral Trump sings Modi's praises at massive rally in India https://t.co/5IS4iicisU https://t.co/imjHQDReBx 33 seconds ago

CnBsNana

Crystal English RT @AlexandraChalup: India is the world’s largest democracy and is home to world’s 2nd largest Muslim population (201 million). Modi is a H… 50 seconds ago

hazydav

Nick #FBR #FBPE 🇦🇺 Live updates: Trump touts $3 billion U.S.-India defense deal at massive rally with Modi https://t.co/hHrhjVw9Tq 56 seconds ago

mogleypacalypse

mogleypacalypse RT @CNN: President Trump describes Indian PM Modi as a friend. There are plenty of surface-level similarities between them, like a penchan… 4 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Trump fails to condemn Modi's 'anti-Muslim' citizenship law as he speaks at huge stadium rally in India https://t.co/oZP6RYsfHm 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.