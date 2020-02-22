Global  

Pool won't sport Mack Horton's name to protect interests in China

The Age Saturday, 22 February 2020
A plan to name Caulfield Grammar's new aquatic centre after Mack Horton has been ditched in response to the public fall-out from his refusal to share a medal dais with Chinese swimmer Sun Yang.
Caulfield Grammar shamed over Mack Horton name game

Caulfield Grammar's decision to leave the name of Olympic gold medallist Mack Horton off its new aquatic centre has drawn widespread criticism.
The Age

'All eyes on Tokyo': Swim coaches say Horton will brush off pool naming controversy

Coaches and teammates of Mack Horton say it's unlikely the Olympic champion will be concerned by the debate after the name of a pool.
The Age

