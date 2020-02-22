Global  

Finland says to take in max 175 Mediterranean asylum-seekers

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
HELSINKI (AP) — The Finnish government says it has agreed to take in up to 175 asylum-seekers from camps in Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Malta “to alleviate the humanitarian situation” experienced by refugees in the Mediterranean members of the European Union. The Finnish interior ministry said Saturday in a statement that the Nordic country of […]
