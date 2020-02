Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Hollywood’s awards season isn’t over quite yet, with the NAACP Image Awards putting the spotlight Saturday on the achievements of actors and musicians of color. The evening’s honorees include Oscar contenders, namely Cynthia Erivo, who starred in the Harriet Tubman biopic, “Harriet.” It also will showcase several actors and films that […] 👓 View full article