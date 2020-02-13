USA TODAY NBA Despite another injury scare Friday night, Anthony Davis has proven he can stay durable. https://t.co/g1YRQJCCTL 9 minutes ago

BirdOwl Despite injury scare, Lakers' Anthony Davis has proven he can stay durable https://t.co/4FMJAsfECV via @USATODAY https://t.co/kNdvAxATWl 23 minutes ago

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Despite injury scare, Lakers' Anthony Davis has proven he can stay durable: Anthony Davis has spent his first seaso… https://t.co/FhJSPrFFOJ 23 minutes ago

MSN Sports Despite injury scare, Lakers' Davis has proven he is durable https://t.co/pffhPODL7A 1 hour ago

d-rock trot Despite injury scare, Lakers' Anthony Davis has proven he can stay durable https://t.co/lexbFpmhnf via @USATODAY 3 hours ago