Slow results, confusion and complaints at Nevada caucus sites

Reuters Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Nevada caucus officials and voters at multiple sites on Saturday reported voting rules confusion, calculation glitches and delays in reporting tallies - despite efforts to avoid the issues that plagued Iowa's caucuses earlier this month.
