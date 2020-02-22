Global  

Bernie Sanders claims big win in Nevada, tightens grip on Democratic race

SBS Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders has scored a resounding victory in Nevada's presidential caucuses, cementing his status as the Democrats' national frontrunner.
News video: Sanders heads to big win in Nevada

Sanders heads to big win in Nevada 01:19

 Senator Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive win in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden possibly landing a second-place finish. Fred Katayama reports.

Bernie Wins, Biden Rises [Video]Bernie Wins, Biden Rises

Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada caucus, his third win in a row in the 2020 primary season.

Trump Congratulates 'Crazy Bernie' After Nevada Win [Video]Trump Congratulates 'Crazy Bernie' After Nevada Win

Trump Congratulates 'Crazy Bernie' After Nevada Win The President tweeted a response to the Vermont Senator's successful Nevada caucuses win on Saturday. President Trump, Twitter Trump's tweet was..

Sanders claims big win Nevada to tighten grip on Democratic race

Progressive firebrand Bernie Sanders claimed a decisive victory Saturday in the Nevada caucuses, solidifying his frontrunner status in the race to choose the...
Japan Today

Sanders leads as Nevada caucus goers' first choice: Edison Research Poll

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders appears to have an early edge in the Nevada Democratic Caucus, according to polling agency Edison Research.
Reuters

