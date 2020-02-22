Bernie Sanders claims big win in Nevada, tightens grip on Democratic race
Bernie Sanders has scored a resounding victory in Nevada's presidential caucuses, cementing his status as the Democrats' national frontrunner.
Senator Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive win in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden possibly landing a second-place finish. Fred Katayama reports. Sanders heads to big win in Nevada 01:19
