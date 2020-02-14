

Recent related news from verified sources Haaland scores winner to lift Dortmund to 2nd in Bundesliga Erling Haaland has scored yet again to help Borussia Dortmund move second in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win at Werder Bremen

FOX Sports 12 hours ago



Haaland scores again as Dortmund beats Frankfurt to go 2nd DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his ninth goal in six games for Borussia Dortmund as they swept past Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 in the Bundesliga...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this ANews Erling Haaland has scored yet again to help Borussia Dortmund move second in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win at Werde… https://t.co/laDZWjt8go 9 hours ago Footy Headlines Haaland scores winner to lift Dortmund to 2nd in Bundesliga : Erling Haaland has scored yet again to help Borussia… https://t.co/4tWbfDqtXf 10 hours ago