Haaland scores winner to lift Dortmund to 2nd in Bundesliga

WorldNews Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Haaland scores winner to lift Dortmund to 2nd in BundesligaErling Haaland scored yet again to help Borussia Dortmund move second in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win at Werder Bremenon Saturday. The 19-year-old Norwegian took his tally to nine ......
News video: Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double 01:26

 Erling Haaland scores twice in eight minutes to send Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Haaland scores again as Dortmund beats Frankfurt to go 2nd

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his ninth goal in six games for Borussia Dortmund as they swept past Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 in the Bundesliga...
