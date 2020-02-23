Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Toffoli has 3-point game, Canucks rout Bruins 9-3

Toffoli has 3-point game, Canucks rout Bruins 9-3

Seattle Times Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored his first two goals with his new team and added an assist as the Vancouver Canucks routed the Boston Bruins 9-3 on Saturday night. Troy Stecher had a goal and two assists for a career-high three points, and J.T Miller had three assists. Bo Horvat, Adam Gaudette, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Toffoli has 3-point game, Canucks rout Bruins 9-3

Toffoli has 3-point game, Canucks rout Bruins 9-3Tyler Toffoli scored his first two goals with his new team and added an assist as the Vancouver Canucks routed the Boston Bruins 9-3
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

florentinobm

Florentino Bower "Toffoli Has 3-Point Game, Canucks Rout Bruins 9-3" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/BfIDnMuqaH 44 minutes ago

milou1st

Tony De Vos RT @SkaterSkip101: "Toffoli Has 3-Point Game, Canucks Rout Bruins 9-3" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Pi2NLkPsb6 1 hour ago

SoccerNEWS

Soccer NEWS Toffoli has 3-point game, Canucks rout Bruins 9-3 https://t.co/ZbtwT7azWE 1 hour ago

esportsws

Sports News Toffoli has 3-point game, Canucks rout Bruins 9-3 https://t.co/7bUsyKYvja 3 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Toffoli has 3-point game, Canucks rout Bruins 9-3 https://t.co/lImgwCLmT8 3 hours ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Toffoli has 3-point game, Canucks rout Bruins 9-3 - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/QzHL7UjjK6 https://t.co/aDbisTBpBA 3 hours ago

SkaterSkip101

Skater Skip "Toffoli Has 3-Point Game, Canucks Rout Bruins 9-3" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/KZ5WV7ckbP 3 hours ago

robjannetty

rob jannetty Toffoli has 3-point game, Canucks rout Bruins 9-3 https://t.co/dACQZgOWJF 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.