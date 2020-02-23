Global  

Belgian designer Raf Simons joins Prada as co-creative director

Belgian designer Raf Simons joins Prada as co-creative directorRaf Simons will join Prada as co-creative director, marking the first time the Italian fashion house will have an outsider working with renowned head designer Miuccia Prada. ......
Recent related news from verified sources

Raf Simons to join Prada as co-creative director

Luxury group Prada hopes to attract high-end shoppers with appointment of renowned creative designer
FT.com

Raf Simons Becomes Co-Creative Director at Prada

The move, which could reshape the fashion universe, will be the first such long-term power-sharing by creative equals at a major public brand.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

drewie123

Alex Drewniak Belgian designer Raf Simons joins Prada as co-creative director https://t.co/zsOOdvD50l 29 minutes ago

AFPceleb

AFP Entertainment Italian fashion icon Prada said they have appointed Belgian designer Raf Simons as their co-creative director… https://t.co/MvjkS4WABY 36 minutes ago

BillEsteem

🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @Reuters: Belgian designer Raf Simons joins Prada as co-creative director https://t.co/8sERrD6pfh https://t.co/9tsvl0nsYE 53 minutes ago

GlaziaNow

GLAZIA FASHION | Belgian designer, Raf Simons joins Prada as co-creative director. This marks the first time the Italian f… https://t.co/DIzEJ431Gk 1 hour ago

Reuters

Reuters Belgian designer Raf Simons joins Prada as co-creative director https://t.co/8sERrD6pfh https://t.co/9tsvl0nsYE 1 hour ago

Benji_Seitlhamo

The Diplomat RT @Reuters: Belgian designer Raf Simons joins Prada as co-creative director https://t.co/Zv1CzOWcK8 https://t.co/kd0r5NWJLn 2 hours ago

