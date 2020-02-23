Global  

Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes dies in crash of his homemade rocket in California

Reuters Sunday, 23 February 2020
"Mad Mike" Hughes, a self-styled explorer and daredevil bent on proving that the earth is flat was killed over the weekend when his homemade rocket crashed in the California desert over the weekend.
News video: Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies During Attempt To Launch Homemade Rocket

Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies During Attempt To Launch Homemade Rocket 00:28

 Well-known daredevil "Mad Mike" Hughes reportedly died after a homemade rocket crashed.

Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies In Homemade Rocket Crash In Calif. [Video]Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies In Homemade Rocket Crash In Calif.

Daredevil “Mad Mike” Hughes died after his homemade rocket crashed shortly after takeoff near Barstow, California. Amy Johnson reports.

Daredevil ‘Mad’ Mike Hughes, Who Backed Flat-Earth Beliefs, Dies in Homemade Rocket Launch


TIME

'Mad' Mike Hughes, who wanted to fly to space to see if Earth is round, dies in rocket crash

A California man who said he wanted to fly to the edge of outer space to see if the world is round has died after his home-built rocket blasted off into the...
CTV News


