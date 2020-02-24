Global  

Not his first rodeo: Bumgarner admits to roping under alias

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner has been competing in rodeo events under the alias Mason Saunders and even won $26,560 in a team-roping competition in December, according to a story published Sunday by The Athletic. Bumgarner told the website he has discretely competed in rodeos for a while, including in March […]
