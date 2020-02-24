White has 33 again, Bulls beat Wizards despite Beal’s 53 Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Coby White scored 33 points to join Michael Jordan as the only Bulls rookies with consecutive 30-point games, and Chicago overcame Bradley Beal’s career-high 53 points to snap an eight-game losing streak with a 126-117 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Zach LaVine added 32 points and broke the franchise record […] 👓 View full article

