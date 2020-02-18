Global  

YouTuber campaigns against ‘climate alarmism,’ drawing comparisons to Greta Thunberg

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
For climate skeptics, it’s hard to compete with the youthful appeal of global phenomenon Greta Thunberg. But one U.S. think tank hopes it’s found an answer: the anti-Greta. Naomi Seibt is a 19-year-old German who, like Greta, is blond, eloquent and European. But Seibt denounces “climate alarmism,” calls climate consciousness “a despicably anti-human ideology,” and […]
