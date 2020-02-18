YouTuber campaigns against ‘climate alarmism,’ drawing comparisons to Greta Thunberg

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

For climate skeptics, it’s hard to compete with the youthful appeal of global phenomenon Greta Thunberg. But one U.S. think tank hopes it’s found an answer: the anti-Greta. Naomi Seibt is a 19-year-old German who, like Greta, is blond, eloquent and European. But Seibt denounces “climate alarmism,” calls climate consciousness “a despicably anti-human ideology,” and […] 👓 View full article

