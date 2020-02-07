Global  

Milwaukee Bucks become earliest team to clinch playoff spot in NBA history

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The Milwaukee Bucks are officially in the postseason, and Feb. 23 is the earliest date on the calendar that a team has clinched in NBA history.
Bucks earliest to clinch playoff berth in 15 years

The Milwaukee Bucks have clinched a playoff berth 55 days before the NBA postseason is set to begin.
ESPN

Bucks first to clinch playoff spot — after just 56 games

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have a spot in the postseason, only a week after the All-Star Game. The Bucks became the first team in the NBA to clinch a...
Seattle Times

