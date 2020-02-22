Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dow Jones Industrial Average > Dow futures plunge 800 points as coronavirus cases outside China jump

Dow futures plunge 800 points as coronavirus cases outside China jump

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
U.S. stock futures tumbled Monday after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases outside China revived concerns about an economic fallout from the outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Dow sheds 900 points at the open

Dow sheds 900 points at the open 01:28

 The Dow plunged more than 900 points at the market open Monday after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases outside China stoked fears of a bigger impact to global growth. Fred Katayama reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Empty Streets Echo Wuhan’s as Coronavirus Cases Cause Italian Towns to Quarantine [Video]Empty Streets Echo Wuhan’s as Coronavirus Cases Cause Italian Towns to Quarantine

Italy is currently experiencing the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in all of Europe. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published

Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus [Video]Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Afghanistan confirms first case of coronavirus from three suspected

Afghanistan on Monday identified the country's first case of coronavirus as reported cases outside China jump.
Reuters Also reported by •RTTNewsCBC.ca

Dow plunges more than 800 points as pandemic fears rise

The Dow Jones Industrials fell more than 800 points within minutes of the market open on Monday as investors scurried to safer assets after a surge in...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.