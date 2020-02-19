Global  

Two 13-year-old boys charged with murder in California library fire

Monday, 24 February 2020
Charges have been filed against two 13-year-old boys linked to a library fire at California's Porterville City Library that killed two firefighters.
Emotional service held for fallen Porterville Fire Captain

Emotional service held for fallen Porterville Fire Captain 01:39

 On Monday evening a public service was held at Saint Mary's Church in Delano to honor 35-year-old Ramon Figueroa.

Boys, 13, charged with murder in California library fire

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Murder charges have been filed against two 13-year-old boys suspected of starting a blaze that killed two firefighters at a central...
Seattle Times

Teens arrested in connection with deadly California library fire

Two 13-year-old suspects are in custody after a fire in a California library turned deadly. One firefighter who was killed has been identified, and another is...
CBS News


