Following coronavirus outbreak in Iran, Armenia closes border and Azerbaijan keeps it open

WorldNews Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Following coronavirus outbreak in Iran, Armenia closes border and Azerbaijan keeps it openArmenia has closed its border with Iran following an outbreak of coronavirus in that country, while Azerbaijan chose to keep its southern border open for the time being. Azerbaijan thus appeared to be the only country neighboring Iran that had not yet closed its border with the country. In recent days, dozens of cases of coronavirus have been reported in Iran; as of February 24 they totaled eight deaths and 43 infections. That is the second-largest number of deaths reported from the disease behind its home of origin, China. In response, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and Turkey all have closed their borders with Iran. Armenia closed its land border with Iran for two weeks and implemented a...
 Ethiopia is bolstering preparedness to contain a possible outbreak of coronavirus.

