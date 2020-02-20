Safety group to convene after Mardi Gras float deaths

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new group focused on Mardi Gras-season parade safety will begin work late this week or early next week, New Orleans’ police chief said Monday in discussing the city’s response to the recent deaths of two people in float-related accidents. Suggestions from family members of the victims and others, such as […] 👓 View full article

