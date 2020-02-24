Global  

German man crashes car into crowd at Carnival parade, injuring dozens

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 25 February 2020
A German man has driven a vehicle into a crowd of Carnival revelers, injuring dozens of people, a third of them children. Authorities have arrested the main suspect, saying the incident was likely a "deliberate act."
News video: Several injured after car drives into crowd at carnival in Germany

Several injured after car drives into crowd at carnival in Germany 00:31

 Several injured after car drives into crowd at carnival in Germany

Dozens Injured After Car Plows Into Carnival Parade In Germany [Video]Dozens Injured After Car Plows Into Carnival Parade In Germany

A police spokesperson told reporters at least 30 people were injured after the car &quot;intentionally&quot; plowed into the crowd.

Several injured as car deliberately hits crowd at German carnival [Video]Several injured as car deliberately hits crowd at German carnival

Several people have been injured after a car drove into a crowd at a carnival procession in Germany, police said.

Recent related news from verified sources

Car drives into carnival crowd in German town

Car drives into crowd during carnival procession in German town of Volkmarsen, injuring several people, police say
Dozens injured as car deliberately hits crowd at German carnival, say police

A man intentionally drove a car into a crowd of people watching a Carnival procession in a small German town, injuring dozens of people including children,...
