In just nine days 20 per cent of this Antarctica island's snow has melted

SBS Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
New satellite photos from NASA's Earth Observatory show ice on the cap of Eagle Island has almost disappeared after less than 10 days of extreme heat.
Antarctic heatwave melted 20 per cent of an island's snow cover in days

During a recent warm stretch, snow cover markedly declined as melt ponds formed on Eagle Island, Antarctica, and nearby ice shelves.
The Age

