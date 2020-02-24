Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim Malaysian PM a day after resigning

rizal zainal zabidin RT @BangkokPostNews: KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad went back to work on Tuesday with the new title of interim prime minister, a… 15 minutes ago The Diplomat RT @Reuters: Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim prime minister amid political uncertainty https://t.co/pXHv9Ojk51 by @jjsipalan… 19 minutes ago techami31 Malaysia#39;s Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty https://t.co/A4L6fe5QcU 41 minutes ago techami31 Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim PM https://t.co/9d6RkQOyhn 41 minutes ago Mohit Kaushal Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty https://t.co/CwlRdlBqyx via @timesofindia 50 minutes ago vijay banga RT @TOIWorld: Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty https://t.co/9Fbelwgmtx 1 hour ago Bangkok Post KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad went back to work on Tuesday with the new title of interim prime minister… https://t.co/iKNbk3WKF5 1 hour ago Petra Anor (Clau) Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad went back to work on Tuesday with the new title of interim prime minister, a day after… https://t.co/5HzlWbbpBV 1 hour ago