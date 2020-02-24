Global  

Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim Malaysian PM a day after resigning

SBS Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
A day after plunging the country into political turmoil, by resigning from the leadership, Malaysia' Mahathir Mohamad has returned as interim prime minister.
Malaysian politics in turmoil: Is Mahathir-Anwar alliance over? [Video]Malaysian politics in turmoil: Is Mahathir-Anwar alliance over?

There is political turmoil in Malaysia after the king accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published

Malaysia's 94-year-old prime minister resigns [Video]Malaysia's 94-year-old prime minister resigns

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly resigned as prime minister on Monday, leaving the country in political turmoil and drawing calls from some quarters for the world's oldest leader to return at..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published


Malaysia's Mahathir returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad went back to work on Tuesday with the new title of interim prime minister, a day after he resigned the leadership in a shock move...
Reuters

Race to form Malaysian gov’t heats up, eyes on Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — After months of resisting pressure to hand over the premiership to his named successor, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewBangkok PostNews24

rizal8833

rizal zainal zabidin RT @BangkokPostNews: KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad went back to work on Tuesday with the new title of interim prime minister, a… 15 minutes ago

Benji_Seitlhamo

The Diplomat RT @Reuters: Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim prime minister amid political uncertainty https://t.co/pXHv9Ojk51 by @jjsipalan… 19 minutes ago

techami31

techami31 Malaysia#39;s Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty https://t.co/A4L6fe5QcU 41 minutes ago

techami31

techami31 Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim PM https://t.co/9d6RkQOyhn 41 minutes ago

Kaushal68Mohit

Mohit Kaushal Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty https://t.co/CwlRdlBqyx via @timesofindia 50 minutes ago

lekh27

vijay banga RT @TOIWorld: Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty https://t.co/9Fbelwgmtx 1 hour ago

BangkokPostNews

Bangkok Post KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad went back to work on Tuesday with the new title of interim prime minister… https://t.co/iKNbk3WKF5 1 hour ago

petraanor

Petra Anor (Clau) Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad went back to work on Tuesday with the new title of interim prime minister, a day after… https://t.co/5HzlWbbpBV 1 hour ago

