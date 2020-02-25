Avinash RT @ANI: Delhi: US President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump plant a tree at Raj Ghat. https://t.co/4llGqhmxXV 3 seconds ago moomblr 〄 U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits “happiness” class at Delhi school https://t.co/hnkrHrVktm 9 seconds ago Ranjan Singh RT @timesofindia: @narendramodi #TrumpVisitWithTimes US President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump plant a tree at Raj Ghat. #Na… 14 seconds ago Avinash RT @ANI: Delhi: PM Narendra Modi receives US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump, at Hyderabad House. https://t.co/aXFf… 16 seconds ago Mangal Purohit RT @Miss_Kadyan: Melania Trump isn't revered by media as much as the other first ladies! But since becoming the 1st lady, she has maintaine… 16 seconds ago Avinash RT @ANI: Delhi: US President Donald Trump meets PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, First Lady Melania Trump also present. https://t.co/rz… 22 seconds ago Spandan Srivastava RT @AAPDelhi: US First Lady Melania Trump attends #HappinessClass at a Delhi government school. https://t.co/xuzJNLsJMI 24 seconds ago Akshita Gautam RT @incredibleindia: Mr. Nitin Singh, a Regional Level Guide of Ministry of Tourism, got the honour of guiding Mr. Donald J. Trump, Preside… 31 seconds ago