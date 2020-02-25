Global  

Trump squabbles with CNN's Jim Acosta over Russia coverage during news conference in India

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Trump went after CNN's Jim Acosta at a news conference in India. Acosta responded: "our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours."
News video: Trump Spars With CNN’s Acosta — Again

Trump Spars With CNN’s Acosta — Again 00:46

 During a press briefing in India, President Donald Trump argued with CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Trump Doubles Down On Attacking Ginsburg: 'She Went Wild' During My 2016 Campaign [Video]Trump Doubles Down On Attacking Ginsburg: 'She Went Wild' During My 2016 Campaign

President Trump held a press conference.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 02:16Published

Trump Slams Chuck Schumer Over Coronavirus Funding [Video]Trump Slams Chuck Schumer Over Coronavirus Funding

President Trump held a press conference.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:51Published


Jim Acosta Hits Back After Trump Says He Should Be ‘Ashamed’: CNN’s Record On the Truth ‘A Lot Better Than Yours’

*Donald Trump* and *Jim Acosta* attacked each other on Tuesday when the CNN reporter pressed the president on the circumstances behind Joe Maguire's departure as...
Mediaite

President Trump Holds News Conference On 2nd Day Of India Trip

Wrapping up his state visit, the president opened his news conference up for questions — including one on the intelligence communities' warnings about Russian...
NPR

