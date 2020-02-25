Global  

Cristie Kerr brings her views to TV at Honda Classic

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Cristie Kerr returns to action this week on the golf course without her clubs: Golf Channel is using the 20-time LPGA Tour winner for the Honda Classic. This is more dipping toes in the water instead of a plunge. “I struck up a friendship with Golf Channel recently thinking that I’m going to get into […]
