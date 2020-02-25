Global  

Sanders Has Momentum Heading Into Tonight's South Carolina Debate

WorldNews Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Sanders Has Momentum Heading Into Tonight's South Carolina DebateSeven candidates for the Democratic Party's nomination in the U.S. presidential race take to the debate stage Tuesday night in the southern state of South Carolina. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has the momentum of a resounding victory in Saturday's Nevada caucuses, along with a lead in the overall count of delegates that candidates need to amass in order to be selected as the Democrat to go...
News video: Sanders to take the hot seat at South Carolina debate

Sanders to take the hot seat at South Carolina debate 01:13

 Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail his growing momentum before the next big round of nominating contests. Jonah Green reports.

Stakes Climbing In Democratic Presidential Debate In South Carolina Tonight On CBS [Video]Stakes Climbing In Democratic Presidential Debate In South Carolina Tonight On CBS

Analysts expect front-runner Bernie Sanders to be in the crosshairs Tuesday night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:33Published

7 Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Taking Debate Stage In South Carolina [Video]7 Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Taking Debate Stage In South Carolina

CBS4's Natalie Brand has a preview of Tuesday night's debate.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:58Published


Campaign 2020: How To Watch Tonight’s South Carolina Debate On CBS2

The Democratic presidential candidates will face off tonight in South Carolina for the last critical debate ahead of Super Tuesday. Watch live at 8 p.m. on CBS2.
CBS 2

5 questions before the Democrats’ South Carolina debate

Seven Democratic presidential hopefuls face off Tuesday night in South Carolina for the 10th Democratic debate. Five questions ahead of that forum: HOW DOES...
Seattle Times


