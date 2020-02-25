Sanders Has Momentum Heading Into Tonight's South Carolina Debate
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Seven candidates for the Democratic Party's nomination in the U.S. presidential race take to the debate stage Tuesday night in the southern state of South Carolina. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has the momentum of a resounding victory in Saturday's Nevada caucuses, along with a lead in the overall count of delegates that candidates need to amass in order to be selected as the Democrat to go...
