Peter Nygard: FBI raids fashion mogul HQ in sex trafficking probe

BBC News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The FBI raid comes as Nygard faces lawsuit accusing him of sex abuse against ten women and girls.
Fashion industry titan Peter Nygard’s Times Square office raided in sex-trafficking probe, report says

The FBI and NYPD Tuesday morning raided the Time Square offices of Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard as part of a sex-trafficking investigation, officials...
FOXNews.com

FBI raids Canadian fashion mogul following sex abuse claims

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities raided the Manhattan headquarters of the Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard, a search that came amid claims he trafficked...
Seattle Times

Tweets about this

JulieMilnerEsq

juliemilner RT @ABC7NY: Fashion executive Peter Nygard's Manhattan company target of FBI, NYPD raids over***trafficking allegations https://t.co/kbhn… 2 minutes ago

Carla68212188

Carla Q RT @EyesOnQ: F.B.I. Raids Headquarters of Company Run by Fashion Executive Peter Nygard https://t.co/rDnOrEzpcO 3 minutes ago

sereneava

Garnet RT @CBCAlerts: FBI raids New York offices of Winnipeg-based fashion executive Peter Nygard. Comes after 10 women filed suit, accusing Nygar… 3 minutes ago

fatboy22642

In The Wind BBC News - Peter Nygard: FBI raids fashion mogul HQ in***trafficking probe https://t.co/Pl08UzLCYH 3 minutes ago

PatrickTineo24

Patrick Tineo Peter Nygard: FBI raids fashion mogul HQ in***trafficking probe https://t.co/CV19ultX5T https://t.co/a1rTR2NG4b 7 minutes ago

Robbo1992x

Rob Spear BBC News - Peter Nygard: FBI raids fashion mogul HQ in***trafficking probe https://t.co/IqR42gxAmW 8 minutes ago

LOVELIGHTWILLB1

LOVE & LIGHT WILL BE VICTORIOUS RT @An0n661: F.B.I. Raids Headquarters of Company Run by Fashion Executive Peter Nygard - The New York Times https://t.co/iDGhPzyhmz 11 minutes ago

lindac63123953

linda c RT @Crossbearer1956: FBI Raids Fashion Executive Peter Nygard in Sex-Trafficking Pedophilia Investigation — BUT Feds Left Him Off The Hook… 13 minutes ago

