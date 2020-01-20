Global  

Why Hank Azaria won't voice 'The Simpsons' controversial Apu: 'It just didn't feel right'

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Hank Azaria is opening up about his decision to retire voicing "The Simpsons" character Apu, which has been criticized as a racial stereotype.
Why Hank Azaria Won’t Play Apu on ‘The Simpsons’ Anymore

The veteran “Simpsons” voice actor explains why he stepped away from the character, which has been criticized as a demeaning stereotype.
NYTimes.com

Hank Azaria Reveals More About His Decision To Stop Voicing 'The Simpsons' Apu

Hank Azaria is opening up about his decision to stop voicing Apu on The Simpsons. “Once I realized that that was the way this character was thought of, I just...
Just Jared


