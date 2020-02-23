Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bernie Sanders > Rivals question front-runner Sanders' electability at rowdy South Carolina Democratic debate

Rivals question front-runner Sanders' electability at rowdy South Carolina Democratic debate

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Surging Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders came under withering fire in a boisterous debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, as rivals attacked the high cost of his ambitious economic agenda and warned he would cost the party the White House and control of Congress.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders Big Win In Nevada Democratic Vote

Sanders Big Win In Nevada Democratic Vote 00:35

 LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Broad-based support across age, racial and ideological groups propelled Bernie Sanders to a dominant victory in Nevada’s Democratic caucuses, tightening his grip on the front-runner spot in the race to find a challenger to President Donald Trump. Joe Biden, a former vice...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Faces Attacks In South Carolina Democratic Debate [Video]Bernie Sanders Faces Attacks In South Carolina Democratic Debate

Democrats unleashed a roaring assault against Bernie Sanders’ electability and seized on Mike Bloomberg’s past with women in the workplace in a raucous debate Tuesday night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:51Published

Feisty Debate In South Carolina [Video]Feisty Debate In South Carolina

CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the details from Charleston.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders proves front-runner status with big win in Nevada Democratic vote

Broad-based support across age, racial and ideological groups propelled Bernie Sanders to a dominant victory in Nevada's Democratic caucuses, tightening his grip...
Reuters

Broad-based support powers Sanders to big win in Nevada Democratic vote

Broad-based support across age, racial and ideological groups propelled Bernie Sanders to a dominant victory in Nevada's Democratic caucuses, tightening his grip...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nightfallnews

Nightfall News Rivals question front-runner Sanders’ electability at rowdy South Carolina Democratic debate https://t.co/glHOUuvM2O https://t.co/Poc56SH5Im 4 minutes ago

TrevorNews

Trevor Hunnicutt Rivals question front-runner Sanders' electability at rowdy South Carolina Democratic debate https://t.co/0z6hhEtdjo 6 minutes ago

licase47

Eleo Victoria RT @raybae689: Rivals question front-runner Sanders' electability at rowdy South Carolina Democratic debate https://t.co/5zP8ERdoDF https:/… 17 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Rivals question front-runner Sanders' electability at rowdy South Carolina Democratic debate https://t.co/JQNflAplc6 https://t.co/M9709yyPqX 27 minutes ago

anagsllisarvens

ForPeopleByPeople How electable is A socialist candidate that broadcasts him bromance with dictator Fidel Castro during the election.… https://t.co/EfsWi4oxKO 29 minutes ago

anagsllisarvens

ForPeopleByPeople The fact they are all flawed in the brains department is a most concerning development. Rivals question front-runn… https://t.co/sodCuZdoab 31 minutes ago

InSpiteOfTrump

In Spite of Trump 🌊 Rivals question front-runner Sanders electability at rowdy South Carolina Democratic debate https://t.co/9OwvC5ceid 31 minutes ago

philiplemmons

philip Lemmons "Rivals question front-runner Sanders' electability at rowdy South Carolina Democratic debate" https://t.co/fkkRo2KfpH 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.