Rivals question front-runner Sanders' electability at rowdy South Carolina Democratic debate
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Surging Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders came under withering fire in a boisterous debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, as rivals attacked the high cost of his ambitious economic agenda and warned he would cost the party the White House and control of Congress.
