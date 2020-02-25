Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > South Carolina > South Carolina Democratic debate: This is what you didn't see on television

South Carolina Democratic debate: This is what you didn't see on television

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Sidewalk supporters were performers in an orchestrated lead-in to 7 presidential hopefuls engaging in a battle of words broadcast to a global stage.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: South Carolina Democratic Debate: What To Watch For

South Carolina Democratic Debate: What To Watch For 02:01

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett spoke to WBZ TV's Kate Merrill and Chris McKinnon about what to watch for in Tuesday's presidential debate on CBS.

Recent related videos from verified sources

USC Students Weigh In On Democratic Presidential Debate [Video]USC Students Weigh In On Democratic Presidential Debate

All of the students told CBS2/KCAL9 they had already made up their minds on their candidate of choice — and this debate served to solidified their decision. Most told us it's important to get behind..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:44Published

Democratic Presidential Candidates Try To Snag Votes At Debate Leading Up To South Carolina Primary [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidates Try To Snag Votes At Debate Leading Up To South Carolina Primary

All seven candidates hit the stage ready to rumble, leaving the moderators in the dust. Randy has the highlights from tonight's democratic debate.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rivals take aim at Sanders' electability at South Carolina Democratic debate

Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders came under withering fire in a Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, as rivals criticized the high cost of his...
Reuters

Rivals question front-runner Sanders' electability at rowdy South Carolina Democratic debate

Surging Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders came under withering fire in a boisterous debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, as rivals attacked the...
Reuters Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comWorldNewsNPRCBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GaryLeeThrasher

Bigot Hater RT @CNNPolitics: Tom Steyer: "Trump is incompetent. We're seeing this in coronavirus, but we're seeing it in his handling of the economy, t… 4 seconds ago

SusanTaylorSD

Susan Taylor RT @nytimes: Here's how Amy Klobuchar touted her effectiveness in the U.S Senate and made her case for electability in Tuesday's Democratic… 7 seconds ago

upaswamp

UpASwamp⚖ RT @SethAbramson: BUSINESS INSIDER: Elizabeth Warren Won the Democratic Debate in South Carolina https://t.co/z0vV69HvV7 12 seconds ago

peterlesspossee

Banshee RT @Bone_Brake: I watched the South Carolina Democratic Debate tonight. IF I were a Democrat, I'd immediately change parties. The Democr… 13 seconds ago

antisoc_bfly

Antisocial Butterfly RT @brad_polumbo: @deep_beige What do you do when someone questions the Democratic establishment? Slime them as a Russian asset, of course.… 14 seconds ago

thetruthwillo15

the_truth_will_out RT @christinaxzhao: .@Newsweek declares Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) winner of the tenth #DemDebate2020 #DemDebate #democraticdebates in… 15 seconds ago

Chambord22

DanielleInWonderland RT @HuffPost: The moderators appear to lose control for a moment as multiple candidates yell at each other, making the moment tense and noi… 15 seconds ago

staran1981

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimes: "I intend to win South Carolina." Joe Biden talks about his record of support in the state during Tuesday evening's Democrati… 17 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.