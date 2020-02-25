Global  

Who won the debate in South Carolina? Not the moderators, if you ask Twitter

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Who won the debate in Charleston, South Carolina? Twitter has some opinions. Social media seems to be in agreement that the moderators lost.
News video: South Carolina Democratic Debate: What To Watch For

South Carolina Democratic Debate: What To Watch For 02:01

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett spoke to WBZ TV's Kate Merrill and Chris McKinnon about what to watch for in Tuesday's presidential debate on CBS.

7 Candidates Fight To Be Heard In Democratic Debate [Video]7 Candidates Fight To Be Heard In Democratic Debate

The candidates are unified on the goal of unseating President Donald Trump, but they again clashed on many issues and political philosophies. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:36Published

Stakes Climbing In Democratic Presidential Debate In South Carolina Tonight On CBS [Video]Stakes Climbing In Democratic Presidential Debate In South Carolina Tonight On CBS

Analysts expect front-runner Bernie Sanders to be in the crosshairs Tuesday night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:33Published


Rivals question front-runner Sanders' electability at rowdy South Carolina Democratic debate

Surging Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders came under withering fire in a boisterous debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, as rivals attacked the...
Reuters

South Carolina Democratic debate: February 25, 2020

South Carolina Democratic debate: February 25, 2020Candidates take the stage at the ninth Democratic debate in Las Vegas last week. | Ethan Miller/Getty Images After an eventful debate last week in Las Vegas,...
WorldNews Also reported by •CBS NewsReutersNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

CLiberty4

CAforTrump♥ ‘This Was Not a Great Night for the Democratic Party’ https://t.co/DWOzneCpPr via @politico 2 seconds ago

tomborelli

Tom Borelli RT @deneenborelli: Chaos at Democrat South Carolina Debate https://t.co/r87ai54t20 https://t.co/5HewyS13Ze 4 seconds ago

srslyberserk

BERNSERK‼️ RT @merica: Bloomberg catches himself from saying he 'bought' House races in 2018. Bloomberg: "All of the new Democrats that came in, put… 5 seconds ago

AmyAyers16

rabidwvufan🌊 RT @CharlesPPierce: Make no mistake. This was the worst political debate I ever saw, and the reason for that was the moderators. https://t.… 8 seconds ago

FOBsionis

EVA unit 01 RT @CNN: At the end of the #DemDebate, Sen. Bernie Sanders had a clear lead in speaking time with nearly 16 minutes, followed by Sen. Amy K… 12 seconds ago

Lyn1350

Lynda Caneva ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @jkmckin: South Carolina Dem Debate Exposes Vapidity and Viciousness ....an honest review. https://t.co/1ifu5Eztls https://t.co/J74Oo5io… 13 seconds ago

RealPPerreault

Pam Perreault RT @TocRadio: in case you were wondering, YES, Trump apparently was watching the #DemDebate on his flight back to Washington, DC from India… 13 seconds ago

Mindful54

learner RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Joe Biden got a critical endorsement from the South Carolina congressman James Clyburn ahead of Saturday’s prim… 17 seconds ago

