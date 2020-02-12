Global  

Coronavirus fears halt MSC cruise ship, Alitalia flight; Austrian hotel deals with 2 cases

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
MSC Cruises' Meraviglia was turned away from ports in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands; Alitalia passengers left Africa rather than enter quarantine.
FCO ‘working to organise’ flight home for Britons on coronavirus cruise ship [Video]FCO ‘working to organise’ flight home for Britons on coronavirus cruise ship

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is “working to organise” a flight back to the UK for British nationals on board a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan due to coronavirus fears...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears

Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears The MS Westerdam has been stranded at sea since Feb. 6, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied its docking..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published


Cruise ship denied by Jamaica, Grand Cayman on coronavirus fears headed for Mexican port

A passenger cruise ship is headed for Mexico's port city of Cozumel after Jamaican and Grand Cayman authorities barred its passengers from disembarking due to...
Reuters Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphCBS News

Repatriation flight for Britons on cruise ship to leave Japan on Friday

An evacuation flight for Britons stuck on a cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan over coronavirus fears will leave Tokyo on Friday, Foreign Secretary...
Belfast Telegraph

