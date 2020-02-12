Coronavirus fears halt MSC cruise ship, Alitalia flight; Austrian hotel deals with 2 cases

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is “working to organise” a flight back to the UK for British nationals on board a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan due to coronavirus fears...

