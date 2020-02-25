Democratic debate: It's late. Can Joe Biden make a South Carolina-Super Tuesday comeback?

On Tuesday, February 25th Democratic Presidential candidates will debate in South Carolina.
The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter.
Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, and Michael...
Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in South Carolina saw the primary opponents clash over issues like race relations, healthcare and electability. Presidential... CBS News Also reported by •NYTimes.com •NPR •The Wrap