Democratic debate: It's late. Can Joe Biden make a South Carolina-Super Tuesday comeback?

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Biden called Tom Steyer "Tommy come lately." But the phrase applies more to his own roller coaster performance of failure followed by belated success.
News video: Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate? 00:31

 On Tuesday, February 25th Democratic Presidential candidates will debate in South Carolina. The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, and Michael...

Sanders Cuba Problem [Video]Sanders Cuba Problem

Bernie Sanders campaign is doing well. He won the first three nominating contests. However, he has a major problem: his admiration of Fidel Castro. On 60-Minutes, Sanders praised Castro's Cuban..

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina

The debate was marked by fiery arguments, with the candidates shouting over each other on several issues.

Recent related news from verified sources

South Carolina Democratic debate highlights

Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in South Carolina saw the primary opponents clash over issues like race relations, healthcare and electability. Presidential...
Poll: Joe Biden enters South Carolina debate with a slim lead over frontrunner Bernie Sanders

The 10th Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, may be the most important, coming four days before the South Carolina primary, and one week before...
