Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Doncic, Porzingis power Mavericks by slumping Spurs, 109-103

Doncic, Porzingis power Mavericks by slumping Spurs, 109-103

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Luka Doncic had 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 points and 12 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks powered past the San Antonio Spurs 109-103 on Wednesday night. Doncic’s triple-double was his 13th this season for Dallas, which overcame a disastrous start to the fourth quarter […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Trash Talked Luka Doncic In Slovak [Video]Kobe Bryant Trash Talked Luka Doncic In Slovak

Kobe Bryant may have retired but that has not taken away his love for competition. According to Business Insider, Bryant went to a Los Angeles Lakers game with his daughter, Gianna. As they watched the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.