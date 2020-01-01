Doncic, Porzingis power Mavericks by slumping Spurs, 109-103 Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Luka Doncic had 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 points and 12 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks powered past the San Antonio Spurs 109-103 on Wednesday night. Doncic’s triple-double was his 13th this season for Dallas, which overcame a disastrous start to the fourth quarter […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Kobe Bryant Trash Talked Luka Doncic In Slovak Kobe Bryant may have retired but that has not taken away his love for competition. According to Business Insider, Bryant went to a Los Angeles Lakers game with his daughter, Gianna. As they watched the.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published on January 1, 2020

Tweets about this