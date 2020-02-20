Global  

Meeting of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, federal, provincial governments set to begin Thursday

CBC.ca Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs are gathering Thursday morning to prepare for a meeting with the British Columbia government and the federal government to discuss the First Nation's title and land rights.
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Proposed meeting between Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, federal, provincial governments falls through

A proposed meeting between the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, the federal government and the B.C. government has fallen through. 
CBC.ca

Federal minister pledges to meet chiefs in B.C. over natural gas pipeline

The federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister is offering to meet today with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in northwestern British Columbia.
CP24

