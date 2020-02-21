Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Turkey > Attack in Syria's Idlib killed 33 Turkish soldiers: Hatay governor

Attack in Syria's Idlib killed 33 Turkish soldiers: Hatay governor

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
A total of 33 Turkish soldiers died as a result of an air strike carried out by Syrian government forces in Syria's Idlib region, the local governor of the southeastern Turkish province of Hatay said early on Friday, raising an earlier death toll.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes

Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes 00:32

 An ambulance believed to be carrying a soldier arrived at a hospital near the Turkey-Syrian border on Thursday night amid reports of a deadly air strike on Turkish soldiers.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets [Video]Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets

The Turkish army released on Thursday (February 27) drone footage of what it said were strikes on Syrian government targets in Idlib governorate.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published

Fighting rages in northwest Syria; two Turkish troops killed [Video]Fighting rages in northwest Syria; two Turkish troops killed

Deadly air attacks come a day after President Erdogan warned of an imminent Turkish military offensive in Idlib.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Attack in Syria's Idlib killed 29 Turkish soldiers: Hatay governor

A total of 29 Turkish soldiers died as a result of an attack carried out by Syrian government forces in Syria's Idlib region, the local governor in the...
Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche WelleReuters IndiaSBS

Russian Air Force strikes Turkish troops in Idlib

Turkish forces and Syrian opposition troops launched a military operation on Thursday, February 20, in Syria's southeastern Idlib province against the army of...
PRAVDA Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaHinduSeattle Times

Tweets about this

Dneewah

POP RT @cnni: At least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in Syria's Idlib province on Thursday in an aerial attack by Syrian regime forces, accor… 10 seconds ago

PhilDeCarolis

Phil De Carolis RT @RT_com: BREAKING: Turkish VP says Damascus to pay ‘heavy price’ for ‘treacherous’ attack after 33 Turkish troops killed in #Idlib ht… 50 seconds ago

edfranks

Ed Franks Erdogan is a an bigger coward than Plump or Obama?! Erdo just can't bring himself to kill a Russian mercenary. Seem… https://t.co/Y9CCHVtqFK 1 minute ago

hzqhusaini

jeni RT @CNN: At least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in Syria's Idlib province on Thursday in an aerial attack by Syrian regime forces, accord… 1 minute ago

HomanJon

Jon Homan BBC News - Syria war: 33 Turkish soldiers killed in attack in Idlib : We should remember that in the Cold War with… https://t.co/f7hfl1enmT 2 minutes ago

dario12921305

dario ricci BBC News - Syria war: 33 Turkish soldiers killed in attack in Idlib https://t.co/qX3FtVfO1s 2 minutes ago

BombshellDAILY

Bombshell DAILY 💣 RT @BombshellDAILY: 33 TURKISH SOLDIERS KILLED Air attack in Idlib Provence propels 7 year conflict. https://t.co/o3vJbxS9PW 3 minutes ago

CertifiedShiaa

Mohsin سلیمانی🇵🇰 RT @MIG29_: Turkish Soldiers killed and Injured as Syria Responds to Terrorists' Attack in Idlib - Russian Military 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.