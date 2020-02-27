Global  

Mike Pence's crisis manager skills put to the test in new role leading coronavirus response

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Mike Pence will lead the coronavirus response for a president who is prone to second-guessing experts and has proposed deep cuts to key agencies.
News video: Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus

Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus 01:23

 Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus On Feb. 26, President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the country’s response to COVID-19. The decision to create a task force comes just as the CDC confirmed a new case of coronavirus infection in California. The COVID-19...

Censor In Chief? VP Pence To Control Coronavirus Info [Video]Censor In Chief? VP Pence To Control Coronavirus Info

US Vice President Mike Pence has been appointed by President Donald Trump to oversee the nation&apos;s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Update: First U.S. 'Community Transmission' Case Sparks Concern As Tri-State Leaders Say They're Prepared [Video]Coronavirus Update: First U.S. 'Community Transmission' Case Sparks Concern As Tri-State Leaders Say They're Prepared

There are now more than 82,000 confirmed coronavirus cases globally. Sixty are in the United States. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Pence tries to project calm as coronavirus response coordinator

Vice President Mike Pence sought to project calm Thursday in his new role as chief coordinator of the government's response to the coronavirus as the Trump...
Coronavirus: Spotlight on VP Mike Pence's handling of HIV outbreak in 2015

Coronavirus: Spotlight on VP Mike Pence's handling of HIV outbreak in 2015President Donald Trump's choice of Vice President Mike Pence to oversee the nation's response to the new coronavirus threat is bringing renewed scrutiny to the...
