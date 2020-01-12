Global  

AFL Bushfire Relief state of origin match | Victoria v All Stars at Marvel Stadium

Sydney Morning Herald Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
AFL state of origin footy is back. To raise money for bushfire relief, Victoria clashes with All Stars at Marvel Stadium in the Docklands.
Betts was initially selected to play for Victoria

Eddie Betts will play for the All-Stars in Friday night's state of origin match, but it almost wasn't the case on a couple of fronts.
Sydney Morning Herald

Packed house sees Victoria overcome All Stars

It was all for a good cause as the Victorians stormed home to defeat the All-Stars in the Bushfire Relief match at Marvel Stadium
The Age


Tweets about this

AFL

Oh Dustin Martin 🎵 He has been awarded as the State of Origin for Bushfire Relief Best on Ground Medalist 🏅

paigewalm

RT @AFL: Moments ago this touching pre-match message from the players was played on the Marvel Stadium big screen. Now we're underway!

vicsesnews

RT @AFL: Thank you to the 5️⃣1️⃣0️⃣5️⃣2️⃣ fans that walked through the gates to support the State of Origin for Bushfire Relief 🙌 #AFLOrig

AFL

Thank you to the 5️⃣1️⃣0️⃣5️⃣2️⃣ fans that walked through the gates to support the State of Origin for Bushfire Relief

FatherBob

RT @CFA_Updates: What an amazing atmosphere at tonight's AFL State of Origin Bushfire Relief game! We were were honoured to take part in the

aflfeeds

Grading every player in the State of Origin game #AFL: Despite the All-Stars leading for the majority of the first

DTTALK

New post: State of Origin for Bushfire Relief Fantasy scores

DeanAlepidis

RT @sunriseon7: Broadcasting icons Bruce McAvaney and Eddie McGuire are joining forces in the commentary box for tonight's State of Origin

