Coronavirus fears, Trump hits South Carolina, NFL Combine Day 2: 5 things to know Friday

· *Trump tweeted that the "stock market is starting to look very good to me" on a day the Dow plunged over 1,000 points.* · *"The Coronavirus is very much...

Russia restricts entry of Iranians, South Koreans amid coronavirus fears The Russian government on Friday temporarily barred Iranian citizens from entering Russia and said it would also restrict the entry of South Korean citizens from...

Reuters 8 hours ago Mediaite Also reported by • WorldNews

