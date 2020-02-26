Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tony Romo > Tony Romo to earn approximately $17 million per year in new deal with CBS, per reports

Tony Romo to earn approximately $17 million per year in new deal with CBS, per reports

USATODAY.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Tony Romo is staying at CBS, signing a long-term deal to remain as the network's lead NFL analyst. The deal is worth $17 million a year, per reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: SpaceX Facility Approved at Port of LA

SpaceX Facility Approved at Port of LA 00:26

 The new deal leases the space for almost $200 million a year for 10 years.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2nd U.S. Coronavirus Case of Unknown Origin Discovered in Santa Clara County [Video]2nd U.S. Coronavirus Case of Unknown Origin Discovered in Santa Clara County

A new case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County, the county's third case, is now the second instance in the U.S. of community transmission of the virus from an unknown origin. Len Ramirez reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:44Published

U.S. Bank Stadium Faces $21 Million In Exterior Panel Replacement [Video]U.S. Bank Stadium Faces $21 Million In Exterior Panel Replacement

After just four years, the U.S. Bank Stadium is already facing a leakage issue which will cost $21 million, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (2:00). WCCO 4 News at 5 – February 28, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Report: CBS to retain Romo at $17M annually

Tony Romo will receive $17 million per year in a deal the New York Post says is significantly longer than five years. That would make him the highest-paid NFL...
ESPN

Julia Roberts buys a view (and a home, too) in San Francisco

Pretty Woman is investing in Presidio Heights. A trust tied to Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts has shelled out $8.3 million to buy a Victorian...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

freepsports

Freep Sports Tony Romo to earn approximately $17 million per year in new deal with CBS, per reports https://t.co/xUp2GwlQT5 4 minutes ago

janicer30dude

Jose Perez 😳😳😳😳😳🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 Tony Romo to earn approximately $17 million per year in new deal with CBS, per reports https://t.co/04LL3OJX29 via @usatoday 5 minutes ago

mswanson

Vagabonding This is good news. I was afraid he was going to disappear at @espn USA TODAY: Tony Romo to earn approximately $17… https://t.co/uEES10c9b0 8 minutes ago

Sticky1313

Regular guy RT @journalsentinel: Tony Romo to earn approximately $17 million per year in new deal with CBS, per reports https://t.co/qSBTw6EGXp 10 minutes ago

journalsentinel

Journal Sentinel Tony Romo to earn approximately $17 million per year in new deal with CBS, per reports https://t.co/qSBTw6EGXp 13 minutes ago

VCStarSports

VCSSports Tony Romo to earn approximately $17 million per year in new deal with CBS, per reports https://t.co/YpwifcVWg9 36 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Tony Romo to earn approximately $17 million per year in new deal with CBS, per reports https://t.co/MbVeFEZSbu https://t.co/tWcJS0HMAJ 42 minutes ago

murrayprof

Joe Hedges Tony Romo to earn approximately $17 million per year in new deal with CBS, per reports https://t.co/YCpQrCozs3 via @usatoday 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.