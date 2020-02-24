Joe Biden maintains lead ahead of SC primary
Friday, 28 February 2020 (
12 hours ago)
Former VP Joe Biden is holding onto his lead in South Carolina ahead of the primary, according to new Monmouth polling. Read more ......
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
2 days ago < > Embed
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday secured the endorsement of James Clyburn, an influential black congressman from the early-voting state of South Carolina, which could prove pivotal to his White House bid. This report produced by Zachary Goelman. Biden gets key endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary 02:53
Recent related videos from verified sources
Biden Gets Fundraising Boost
Joe Biden has gotten a big boost from a top Hollywood fundraiser.
The fundraiser is James Costos, a former HBO executive and major Democratic donor.
He served as ambassador to Spain during the Obama..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 10 hours ago
Everything to Know About Super Tuesday
Everything to Know About Super Tuesday Considered the most important day for the Democratic candidate hopefuls, Super Tuesday takes place on March 3. Primaries will be held in more than a dozen U.S...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:28 Published 9 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this