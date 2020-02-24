Global  

Joe Biden maintains lead ahead of SC primary

WorldNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Joe Biden maintains lead ahead of SC primaryFormer VP Joe Biden is holding onto his lead in South Carolina ahead of the primary, according to new Monmouth polling. Read more ......
News video: Biden gets key endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary

Biden gets key endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary 02:53

 Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday secured the endorsement of James Clyburn, an influential black congressman from the early-voting state of South Carolina, which could prove pivotal to his White House bid. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Gets Fundraising Boost [Video]Biden Gets Fundraising Boost

Joe Biden has gotten a big boost from a top Hollywood fundraiser. The fundraiser is James Costos, a former HBO executive and major Democratic donor. He served as ambassador to Spain during the Obama..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

Everything to Know About Super Tuesday [Video]Everything to Know About Super Tuesday

Everything to Know About Super Tuesday Considered the most important day for the Democratic candidate hopefuls, Super Tuesday takes place on March 3. Primaries will be held in more than a dozen U.S...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Poll: Joe Biden enters South Carolina debate with a slim lead over frontrunner Bernie Sanders

The 10th Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, may be the most important, coming four days before the South Carolina primary, and one week before...
CBS News

South Carolina primary: Black voters on the 2020 Democrats

Ahead of South Carolina’s primary, the stakes are high for all of the Democratic candidates, but especially for Joe Biden. The former vice president had a...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.com

