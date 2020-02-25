Global  

Navy says Chinese destroyer shot laser at aircraft near Guam in ‘unsafe and unprofessional manner’

WorldNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Navy says Chinese destroyer shot laser at aircraft near Guam in ‘unsafe and unprofessional manner’YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan — A Chinese navy destroyer shot a weapons-grade laser at a P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft in a recent move that U.S. Pacific Fleet dubbed “unsafe and unprofessional” in a statement Thursday. The incident happened Feb. 17 in the Philippine Sea about 380 miles west of Guam while the Poseidon crew was “operating in...
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Navy announces first operational laser to arm destroyers

U.S. Navy announces first operational laser to arm destroyers 01:00

 The U.S. Navy has put its first laser-equipped destroyer to sea.

U.S. Navy deploys its first laser-equipped destroyer [Video]U.S. Navy deploys its first laser-equipped destroyer

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy has put its first laser-equipped destroyer to sea. In a news release dated Feb. 20, Sea Systems Command says the Optical Dazzling Interdictor Navy, or ODIN, is designed to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:08Published


Chinese destroyer aims laser at US Navy plane in 'unsafe' manner, military says

A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft was lased by a People’s Republic of China (PRC) Navy destroyer 161 on Feb. 17, while flying above...
FOXNews.com

Chinese warship fired laser at U.S. spy plane, Navy says

The Navy said a Chinese naval destroyer lased the American P-8A Poseidon aircraft in an act the U.S. deemed unsafe and a violation of international codes and...
CBS News Also reported by •Japan Today

Tweets about this

piracy_rewind

Piracy Rewind Chinese destroyer fires laser at US jet, US Navy says https://t.co/fLlcJOoyyQ https://t.co/zjA0tF4r5P 28 seconds ago

rick4MAGA

rick1 RT @IPatrioticBitch: Wow, not smart China. https://t.co/ztxFrJIAbd 29 minutes ago

buzzy204

Buzzy204 Chinese Navy destroyer shoots laser at US Navy plane, says US https://t.co/UnWhNlUY32 53 minutes ago

zquintanilla94

Impeachment is 4 ever RT @colleen_benn: 👀 A Chinese destroyer fired a weapons-grade laser at a US surveillance aircraft, US Navy says #SmartNews https://t.co/t… 1 hour ago

GregSoriano5

Greg Soriano A Chinese destroyer fired a weapons-grade laser at a US surveillance aircraft, US Navy says https://t.co/js7ZA3BWtP #SmartNews 1 hour ago

JimKruger7

Jim Kruger RT @bolingerj2004: Reckless aggression from Chinese forces against American forces and allies in the Pacific continues. https://t.co/cZ7IUz… 2 hours ago

Michael_the_Cat

Mike RT @chadgarland: A sensor on the P-8A Poseidon detected the weapons-grade laser, which was invisible to the naked eye, while the patrol air… 2 hours ago

hankehonhsu

Hank E. Hsu A Chinese destroyer fired a weapons-grade laser at a US surveillance aircraft, US Navy says https://t.co/IWC6E8ffqJ 來自 @YahooNews 2 hours ago

